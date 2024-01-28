Leeds United were in "advanced" talks to complete their first signing of the January window, according to one journalist, but there's been a twist.

Leeds looking to sign new defender

The Whites have been quiet so far in the winter market, Daniel Farke’s side doing their talking on the pitch as they push for immediate promotion from the Championship.

Second-tier wins over Birmingham City, Cardiff City, Preston North End and Norwich City have seen Leeds close the gap on Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton.

Farke has recently hinted at the need for new signings but also admitted that getting the right players in is proving tough.

Additions in defence, especially at fullback, have been linked, with Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay, Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies, West Ham’s Ben Johnson, Burnley’s Connor Roberts and Everton’s Ben Godfrey all rumoured targets.

According to Belgian journalist David Van den Broeck, the Whites were in “advanced” talks to sign Daiki Hashioka from Jupiler Pro League side Sint-Truiden, and the player was reportedly keen on a move to Elland Road.

However, following this claim, The Telegraph's Mike McGrath stated that Luton Town were also in talks to sign Hashioka on a permanent deal, and Phil Hay has added that Hasioka is now "off" to join the Hatters at Kenilworth Road.

Hashioka is a right-back who made a permanent move to his current employers from Urawa Reds Diamonds back in 2022. The Japan international is valued at a career-high €2m by Transfermarkt and has also made a number of appearances as a right-midfielder alongside his favoured full-back role.

Daiki Hashioka career stats Appearances Goals Assists Sint-Truiden 91 2 14 Urawa Reds 96 6 7 Japan 7 0 0

At Elland Road, Archie Gray has made the right-back spot his own this season, with Djed Spence’s loan spell from Spurs coming to an end earlier this month and Luke Ayling joining Middlesbrough.

Therefore, Gray, Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton are the current options for Farke, so bringing in an experienced option like Hashioka could have been a shrewd move by the Whites, but by the looks of things, a deal is off and the club will have to look elsewhere in the final days of the market.