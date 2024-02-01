Leeds United have made a deadline-day transfer breakthrough with one of their January targets, Phil Hay reports.

Leeds deadline day rumours

Daniel Farke was coy when it came to any late arrivals, saying at his pre-match press conference on Wednesday: "I can't guarantee that something will happen in the next 24 hours. What I can guarantee is that we're trying until the last hour to make something happen."

However, transfer rumours have gone into overdrive in recent weeks when it comes to defensive reinforcements. The Whites have been credited with an interest in a number of players, such as Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies, West Ham’s Ben Johnson, Bournemouth’s Chris Mepham, Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall and Everton’s Ben Godfrey.

A loa bid for Worrall has reportedly been lodged, whereas Leicester City's Harry Souttar and Newcastle United's Paul Dummett have also emerged as new targets.

Another name on the radar in Yorkshire has been Connor Roberts of Burnley, and there has now been a breakthrough in talks after talkSPORT claimed on Thursday morning that things were "close".

Leeds agree Connor Roberts deal

Taking to X on Thursday lunchtime, Hay revealed that a loan deal has now been agreed with Burnley for Roberts.

This comes after progress in Burnley’s pursuit of a right-back signing of their own, with Rennes’ Lorenz Assignon poised to move to Turf Moor. You’d expect that a move for Roberts will come as a big relief to Farke, who currently has teenager Archie Gray, Sam Byram and Jamie Shackleton as his right-back options after losing Djed Spence and Luke Ayling earlier this month.

Roberts, a Wales international like Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu and Dan James, can also play as a left-back so will offer versatility as well as plenty of Championship experience.

Connor Roberts Championship stats Appearances 173 Goals 15 Assists 20 Yellow cards 18 Red cards 1

The 28-year-old has had success in the past with Swansea City and Burnley in the second tier, helping the Clarets to the title last season after becoming a regular under Vincent Kompany. It hasn’t played out like that in the Premier League for Roberts this season, though, and by the looks of it, a reunion with some familiar faces in Yorkshire is on the cards.

Roberts has also previously come in for praise from former Swansea boss Steve Cooper, who hailed the player during his time in Wales back in 2021.

“He was brilliant, and he has been due the man of the match award. It has been a bit of a standing joke in our dressing room, particularly when the games have been on Sky.

“He has finally got it tonight and it is well deserved. His defending was excellent. His goal and attacking play will catch the eye and he nearly got another one in the second half, but we put an emphasis on stopping and defending crosses as Stoke’s success rate from crosses is the highest in the league.

“He did that side of it well, so did Ryan Manning, but Connor has caught the eye with the goal and rightly so. He is doing great, we are so happy with him, and he just needs to keep it going.”