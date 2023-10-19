Looking to secure promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, Leeds United will have their eye on January reinforcements, hoping to hand Daniel Farke a major boost. So far, the former Norwich City boss has had an inconsistent spell at Elland Road, with things starting to improve just before the international break.

That said, if the German is handed a substantial budget to work with when the winter window opens, he could really cement the Whites' Championship play-off chances. And those in Yorkshire will now be boosted by the incoming money from one particular sale, which could result in some crucial arrivals.

Latest Leeds United transfer news

During the summer, Leeds did well to weather the storm of several departures, welcoming the likes of Joel Piroe and Ethan Ampadu in the process. Piroe has got off to a particularly strong start, finding the back of the net a total of seven times in 12 games. Farke could yet be handed a financial boost to welcome players of a similar level to his new star striker too, following the latest Raphinha transfer news.

According to Football Insider, Leeds are set to receive a £21m installment from Barcelona for their deal to sign Raphinha back in the summer of 2022. The installment is set to arrive before January as part of the initial £55m deal. That fee could yet be used to pay off some of Leeds' own debts, rather than be sent entirely the way of Farke to welcome additions.

Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear did recently state that the manager will have funds available, however, telling the Supporters' Advisory Board, via The Yorkshire Evening Post: "Also, discussion about funds, if needed in January, due to injury, will be available. The greater value in January will be from the loan market, [the club] have deliberately kept two loan spots free.”

How many goals has Raphinha scored for Barcelona?

Since making the decision to leave Leeds, Raphinha's stats show that he has endured a mixed spell at Barcelona. The winger has scored just 12 goals and assisted a further 15 in 57 appearances in all competitions. Certain numbers arguably prove that there is still a player ready to set the world alight there, however, as per FBref.

Player Assists Per 90 Progressive Passes Per 90 Non-Penalty Goals Per 90 Raphinha 0.42 4.43 0.38

At his best, Raphinha has earned high praise, too, including from former teammate Daniel James, who told FIFA: "He’s a magician. He’s always been a great player – I played against him at United and he was always great – but he’s improved so much. He fully deserved his Brazilian call-up and I think since he got it, he’s pushed on even more, he’s even more confident. He can do absolutely anything on the pitch. It’s great playing with him."

At the time, the winger's exit would have hurt Leeds, but as it continues to pay out, they may well face the benefits both on and off the pitch, especially when the transfer window opens.