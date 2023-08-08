Highlights

Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto played 82 minutes in their season opener but all isn’t at it seems. He may be on his way out, although he will likely have to “force an exit”, according to Ben Jacobs when talking to GIVEMESPORT.

Will Wilfried Gnonto be a Leeds player for much longer?

Wilfried Gnonto was one of very few shining lights in a very underwhelming 2022/23 season for Leeds United. They are back in the Championship for the time being but the young Italian may not be plying his trade in the second-tier for much longer.

One club at the fore of the saga surrounding Gnonto is Everton, another side who were embroiled in the relegation battle alongside Leeds last term. As per reports from Italian source TuttoMercatoWeb, the future of the Azzurri was subject to an £18 million bid from the Toffees, which is just short of United’s valuation.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a newly relegated club holding out for as big a fee as possible. Southampton are the prime example, as can be seen from Liverpool’s pursuit of young midfielder Romeo Lavia. The Saints may be hoping for £50 million but Liverpool are confident they can pay less for his services.

Back to Gnonto and Leeds are willing to sell if their £20 million valuation is met, and Everton aren’t the only interested party. It has previously been reported that Serie A champions Napoli could bring the 19-year-old in as they look to defend their title.

The thoughts of Ben Jacobs?

"I think that Daniel Farke sees Gnonto as being quite vital to the project in terms of coming back up, so Leeds have been pretty bullish here.

"They've been pretty dismissive with Everton, which tells you that somebody is going to have to pay above market value to succeed on this one.

"As it stands, Everton haven't come back and Leeds are planning for the player to remain at Elland Road for the season. Only a huge offer or a player-driven move to try and force an exit is looking like changing that, at this stage."

How are Leeds looking for the rest of the season?

Leeds got life back in the Championship underway with a 2-2 draw against Cardiff City. The Bluebirds romped into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from new arrivals Josh Bowler and Ike Ugbo. Liam Cooper pulled one back and then Dutchman Crysencio Summerville rescued a point for the home side at Elland Road in the dying embers.

Fellow relegated sides Southampton and Leicester City also left it late themselves too.

Gnonto isn’t the only key figure likely to move on either with a number of teams rumoured to be interested in USMNT international Tyler Adams. The defensive midfielder is the only American left at the club given that Weston McKennie has returned to Juventus and Brenden Aaronson has gone on loan to German side Union Berlin.

Gnonto could be one of the most lethal players in the Championship and help Leeds return to the promised land, given his impressive displays at a higher level in the Premier League last season. Equally, he has a number of suitors and could secure a huge move before the transfer window slams shut.