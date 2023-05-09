Football FanCast brings you the latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as the Whites prepare for life either in or out of the Premier League next season...

Leeds eyeing swoop to sign Moussa Dembele

Fotomac: The Yorkshire-based side are looking into a possible deal to sign Lyon centre-forward Moussa Dembele in the upcoming window, alongside fellow English teams Aston Villa and West Ham.

Turkish giants Galatasaray are also said to be pursuing the French marksman as they attempt to bolster their attack, and the potential lure of European football could boost their efforts to land his signature.

Dembele's contract with Ligue 1 side Lyon expires this summer and he is set to be available as a free agent. The ace is said to be interested in moving to the Premier League if a presentable opportunity arises in the coming weeks.

Leeds express interest in James McAtee

Daily Mail: The Whites are said to be one of a number of Premier League teams eyeing up a swoop to sign Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee this summer.

Brighton, Burnley, Leicester, and Aston Villa are among the other top-flight sides showing an interest in the England under-21 international, who spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan at Sheffield United in the Championship and helped them to win automatic promotion with nine goals and three assists.

The report does, however, state that the youngster is keen to fight for his place in Pep Guardiola's squad next season and that the gem is eager to put pen to paper on a new contract with the Citizens, who are planning to open talks with him in the coming weeks.

Leeds chasing Jefferson Lerma

Matteo Moretto: Andrea Radrizzani is reportedly in the race to land Bournemouth central midfielder Jefferson Lerma ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Italian journalist Moretto also claims that Aston Villa, West Ham, and Newcastle are all said to be keeping tabs on the Colombian international's situation as his contract with the south coast club is due to expire this summer, which would leave him as a free agent and able to discuss terms with any interested parties.

Bournemouth want to pin him down to a contract extension, but there are said to be many offers on the table from elsewhere, including from teams in Italy and Spain, alongside the four Premier League clubs contemplating a swoop for his services in the coming weeks.

Dan James could be set for Leeds exit

Football Insider: Leeds are said to be willing to cash in on former Manchester United winger Dan James this summer if they are relegated to the Championship.

The Wales international is currently on loan at fellow Premier League side Fulham and a permanent move could be on the cards after Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira suffered a season-ending ankle injury.

Marco Silva's club and the Whites are said to be set for talks over a possible deal for the forward in the coming weeks as Leeds attempt to recoup some of the £25m they paid to sign him from Old Trafford.