Leeds United are in talks to sign experienced full-back Sam Byram this summer, according to reports, with the defender currently without a club.

Recently appointed Leeds manager Daniel Farke has previously worked with Byram at Norwich City, and has allowed his former player to train with the Yorkshire club.

What's the latest on Sam Byram to Leeds United?

The experienced defender is currently training with Leeds, as he is without a club. And, according to The Yorkshire Evening Post, the Championship club are considering turning his stay into a permanent one this summer.

Byram has featured in three of Leeds' pre-season fixtures this summer, and has reportedly impressed those in charge at the club, making a deal possible before the deadline.

The full-back has also been without any injury issues after featuring in those pre-season games, in what could be the defining point in whether Leeds decide to go ahead with a permanent deal. Byram previously struggled to stay fit, ending his time at Norwich.

If they are to sign Byram, then they must do it by today if they want him to feature against Cardiff City on the opening day of their Championship season, which takes place on Saturday.

It's certainly a potential deal to keep an eye on, whether it happens as soon as today, or before the transfer deadline.

Should Leeds United sign Sam Byram?

After impressing during pre-season without any injury problems, a deal for Byram feels like a no-brainer for Leeds this summer, who need all the experience they can get on their quest for instant promotion back to the Premier League in the coming season.

Byram, 29, has 151 Championship appearances to his name, and has plenty of Premier League experience on top of that, too. The added bonus, of course, is the fact that he has previously played under Farke, so would waste no time in becoming adjusted to his system at Elland Road.

When speaking about the defender, and whether Leeds will offer him a deal this summer, Farke said, via The Yorkshire Post: “It's too early to judge.

"Sam is obviously a top, top player once he's fit and a top class character, a Leeds academy product, he's had a really good spell here and he's homegrown which is also important for the Championship.

“He's an experienced player, that's what we need in a few positions. We could definitely also need some signings. But the most important topic for Sam is that his body is fit and ready to go.

“I was quite pleased with him in the final 30 minutes today, he came in in a difficult spell, we were a bit under pressure from Monaco and I think he had a solid start to life here in pre-season.

"The most important topic is that he stays fit and all the other topics are decisions that will be made in a few weeks but we are all happy that we have him because he's good for the dressing room at the moment.”

So, as things stand, it remains to be seen whether Byram will be lining up for Leeds United in the Championship in the coming season, but everything seems to be pointing in the positive direction for the defender.