It is no secret that signing a new striker will be one of the priorities for Leeds United's next manager, whoever that may be.

The Whites, who confirmed a full takeover by the 49ers Enterprises on Friday, were relegated from the Premier League this past season for a number of reasons - a lack of regular goals being one of them.

Indeed, only Rodrigo Moreno registered more than five goals, with Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra next highest with five each.

With Patrick Bamford in particular struggling - the out-of-form striker netted just four times in 28 league outings - and question marks over others such as Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnoto and Joe Gelhardt, Leeds look best suited to dipping their toes in the transfer market to find an adequate option.

It is not at all surprising that Leeds have already been linked with numerous players, with Coventry City's Viktor Gyokeres among them, but there are other - more affordable - options out there for the Yorkshire side.

One of those options is said to be Sory Kaba, who while not as big a name as some, showed last season on loan in the Championship with Cardiff City exactly what he is all about.

Can Sory Kaba replace Patrick Bamford at Leeds United?

Kaba only arrived at Cardiff on the final day of the January transfer window, but he more than made an impact for the Welsh club as they just about staved off relegation.

Indeed, were it not for the Guinea international's eight goals in 17 league appearances - three goals more than any other City played managed, despite only playing half of their games - it could have been an entirely different story.

Cardiff fans are unsurprisingly desperate for Kaba to return to the Welsh capital, but Football League World reports that Leeds are also interested in bringing him in from Danish side Midtjylland.

Leeds are reported to have sent scouts to watch Kaba up close last season. If that is the case, they would have witnessed first-hand just what a presence the 6 ft 3 striker has up top.

As football reporter Josh Bunting put it, Kaba "pins defenders in and wins the flick-ons", while providing "something different" as a number nine.

Kaba was not afraid to get shots away last season, finishing the Championship campaign with an average of 2.6 per game, as per WhoScored, which compares to 1.8 for Bamford, albeit in a higher division.

Former Elche and Dijon striker Kaba also thrives when it comes to taking on an opponent, as highlighted by his 1.02 successful take-ons per 90 across the past year, as per FBref. For comparison, Bamford managed 0.65.

To further emphasise Kaba's presence, he won an average of 5.67 aerial duels per 90 minutes, whereas Bamford won just 2.14.

As former Cardiff boss Steve Morison put it, Kaba was "a great addition to their squad", arguably the difference between relegation and survival.

In many ways, gambling on an alternative to Bamford by taking a punt on Kaba - who is valued as little as £4m by Football Observatory - could be the difference between Leeds challenging for promotion or being among the also-rans next season.