Leeds United have reportedly suffered a huge blow in their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Flynn Downes this summer, as they look to build a squad capable of promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

So far this summer, Daniel Farke has welcomed four reinforcements at Elland Road.

What's the latest on Flynn Downes to Leeds United?

As per Football Insider, Leeds were among the clubs interested in making a move for Downes this summer, but now face the prospect of losing out on the midfielder, with Southampton in pole position.

This comes with West Ham in ongoing deal to sign Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse. Football Insider reports that a fresh twist in the deal could see Downes head in the opposite direction.

Leeds, of course, are unable to offer the Hammers such a deal, leaving them unlikely to land the former Swansea City man this summer.

The Yorkshire club won't be the only side to miss out, however, with Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace also among the clubs interested in securing the 24-year-old's signature.

Losing out on Downes to a potential promotion rival in the form of Southampton will be a particular blow for Leeds, who need all the help they can get if they are to earn back their top flight status in the coming year.

How good is Flynn Downes?

Of course, with a deal yet to be agreed between West Ham and Southampton, those at Elland Road could still swoop in. Signing Downes would represent solid business from a Leeds perspective, too.

This is a player with plenty of Championship experience due to his time at Swansea, whilst also possessing the quality to play in the Premier League, as proved by his move to West Ham last summer.

At his best, the Englishman can outperform the current options under Farke, as shown by the numbers. According to FBref, whilst at Swansea in the Championship, Downes made more progressive carries per 90 than current Leeds midfielder Ethan Ampadu managed last season, while also producing more goals and assists per 90, painting the picture of a midfielder who contributes at both ends.

It's the type of statistics that have earned the midfielder some significant praise in the past, including from former Swansea manager Russell Martin, who said, via the official club website: "Flynn was incredible, it’s difficult to single people out, but he does the dirty work perfectly well.

“He enables other people to do their roles brilliantly, he knows exactly what his role in the team is.

“Kyle Naughton and the guys at the back appreciate him a lot, I know I would have if I had him playing in front of me. He has an excellent willingness to learn, his attitude, his attention to detail and how quickly he learns is outstanding.

“He’s playing in a completely different role to what he used to play at his previous club, as most of the guys are. His desire to win and athleticism, with his increasing and improving technical ability, shows how much he wants to work.

“That’s the point of playing him in this way, it’s the best way to improve players, it really is.”