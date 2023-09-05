Highlights Leeds United's frustrating draw against Sheffield Wednesday has added to their woes and highlighted the need for a winger to replace Luis Sinisterra.

Tanguy Coulibaly, a 22-year-old free agent, could be the solution for Leeds, offering potential and a chance to develop into a top player.

Despite limited playing time at Stuttgart, Coulibaly's impressive stats in just a few games suggest he could make a significant impact if given more opportunities at Leeds.

It looked like Leeds United were well on their way to kickstarting their season after defeating Ipswich Town for their first Championship win of the season. A 0-0 draw against Sheffield Wednesday has since dashed those hopes, however, leaving those at Elland Road frustrated once more.

The draw has only added to the woes in front of goal of the Yorkshire club, who ended the summer transfer window by bidding farwell to one of their star men in the form of Luis Sinisterra, with the winger completing a loan move to Premier League side Bournemouth.

They could however replace the winger in what would be a surprising move, given that the transfer window is now closed. Alas, the free agent market is still available, and reports suggest that Leeds could find themselves a solution.

What's the latest Leeds United transfer news?

Whilst Leeds did lose the likes of Tyler Adams and Sinisterra to Bournemouth in the transfer window, the arrival of Joel Piroe at least gave the Yorkshire club a positive to keep hold of. Now, they must ensure that he has the service needed to take his goalscoring talent to Elland Road, having scored 19 goals for Swansea City in the Championship last season.

Keeping hold of Wilfried Gnonto may go a long way in giving Piroe the platform to perform, but the Yorkshire club are still in need of one more winger. And that's where Tanguy Coulibaly could come in.

According to Football League World, Leeds could potentially swoop in to sign the Paris Saint-Germain academy graduate, with the winger currently without a club following the expiration of his Stuttgart contract at the end of last season.

Coulibaly, still only 22-years-old, could realise the potential that he showed signs of when originally coming through the ranks at PSG as a youngster.

Should Leeds United sign Tanguy Coulibaly?

With no transfer involved, and in need of a winger either way, Leeds would be conducting smart business by signing Coulibaly. The 22-year-old has plenty of time to develop into a top player, and if Daniel Farke can oversee that improvement this season, then the former Norwich City boss could have himself an unexpected game-changers.

Last season was a frustrating one for Coulibaly, admittedly, with the Frenchman missing a total of ten games through injury. Meanwhile, when he was available, the winger didn't start a single Bundesliga game for Stuttgart.

In many ways, however, Coulibaly's lack of starts makes his four goals scored all the more impressive - it could be argued that this is a player who just needs a more consistent opportunity to impress, something that Leeds could provide.

In just 326 minutes in the Bundeliga - the equivalent of just over three games - the former PSG man made an impressive 14 progressive carries, 12 progressive passes, and completed 11 successful take-ons, as per FBref. With that said, you are once again left wondering just how impactful his numbers could have been if he was handed more game-time.

As the season progresses, and Coulibaly remains without a club, it will certainly be interesting to see if Leeds decide to welcome the Frenchman to Elland Road.