With their off-the-field problems slowly clearing following confirmation that 49ers Enterprises have agreed a full takeover of the club, Leeds United's full focus can now turn to matters on the pitch ahead of their return to the Championship.

United are on the lookout for a new manager and new players following relegation from the Premier League last month, ending their three-year stay back in the top flight.

With a little over seven weeks to go until the new campaign begins, Leeds appear to already have a few targets in mind, including arguably the Championship's most in-demand player in Victor Gyokeres.

Who is Coventry City striker Victor Gyokeres?

Leeds are said to have made bringing in Gyokeres one of their priorities as they look to strengthen their attack for the 2023-24 season, though Football Insider previously reported that Wolverhampton Wanderers lead the race, with as many as five Premier League teams circling.

It is little wonder Gyokeres is high on the list of numerous clubs' transfer radars, having scored 21 goals last season - only Middlesbrough's Chuba Akpom (28) scored more in the Championship - and assisted 10 more.

With a combined 31 goals and assists, Gyokeres played a direct part in more goals than any other player in the second tier last season as Coventry narrowly missed out on promotion via the play-offs.

Indeed, no team was more reliant on one player for their goals in the Championship last season, with Gyokeres responsible for 36% of their strikes - Carlton Morris being next on the list with 35% (20 of Luton Town's 57 goals), as per WhoScored.

Is Victor Gyokeres the Championship version of Haaland?

Clearly, then, Gyokeres is a player who is more than capable of both scoring and creating goals for a team competing for promotion to the Premier League - or indeed a team already in the top tier.

Coventry boss Tony Mowbray has described the Sweden international - who aged just 25 still has his best years ahead of him - as a "powerful" striker in the mould of arguably Europe's deadliest striker, Erling Haaland.

The stats do indeed back up Mowbray's point regarding the presence that the two players possess, with Gyokeres winning 1.86 of his aerial duels last season, as per FBref, and Haaland 1.62 of his.

They were also identical in terms of average touches in the opposition penalty area (7.16 and 7.05 respectively) and for interceptions (0.07 and 0.10), which covers both the offensive and defensive aspects of their games.

Also, similar to Gyokeres scoring a higher percentage of his team's goals than any other player in the Championship, Haaland was second in the same list in the Premier League (38%), behind only Tottenham's Harry Kane (43%).

That is not to say Gyokeres - available for £20m when factoring in add-ons, according to Football Insider - is on the same level as Haaland, who set a new record with 36 Premier League goals this past season, but the former Brighton and Hove Albion player certainly has qualities that set him apart from others in the division.

With Patrick Bamford low on confidence following a disappointing campaign in which he scored four goals in 28 appearances, and question marks over Joe Gelhardt - he hardly lit up the Championship with Sunderland last season, after all, with just three goals to his name - Gyokeres is the proven striker Leeds need to make an instant return to the big time.