Leeds United are interested in re-signing a player who scored at Elland Road last season, according to The Athletic.

Leeds transfer rumours

It is another season in the Championship for the Whites following playoff heartbreak once more, with manager Daniel Farke, owners 49ers Enterprises, football advisor Nick Hammond and technical director Gretar Steinsson preparing for a busy summer.

The club may well need to cash in on a number of players to balance the books, with Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto all linked with moves away. However, there are also likely to be some arrivals, with chairman Paraag Marathe recently saying: “We have the funds that we need to do what we need to do.

"The reality of being in the Championship is that Profitability and Sustainability (P&S) plays a role. We also inherited a challenging situation, so naturally there are going to be some trade-offs. But also, we have a really good team, and it is not just about outs, but ins.

"We're looking at scouting possibilities and players that we can bring in. We will have to make some trade-offs because of P&S but we have the investment commitment to do what we need to do.”

And it looks as if the club are keen on re-signing a familiar face.

Leeds interested in re-signing Connor Roberts

The Athletic’s Nancy Froston shared an in-depth story regarding Leeds’ transfer plans on Thursday and mentioned Wales defenders Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts. The pair were on loan at Elland Road last season, with the latter joining in January from Burnley. The Whites had Rodon for the entire campaign and are interested in landing the centre-back again from Tottenham, and it is added that Leeds are also keen on Roberts.

The report states that Roberts’ “future could depend on who fills the managerial vacancy at Turf Moor, following Vincent Kompany’s appointment at Bayern Munich”. Roberts, on £30,000-a-week at Turf Moor, is entering the final 12 months of his Burnley contract, and it looks as if Leeds are looking to take full advantage of that with a summer swoop.

He provided crucial experience and cover for Gray in the final months of the season, even contributing with an Elland Road goal against Leicester City and an assist away to Huddersfield Town in 14 appearances. Farke is clearly a fan of Roberts, saying after securing the right-back’s services in the January window:

“So we wanted to bring a specialist in. We found one with Connor Roberts, in a perfect age, experience, we wanted to add a bit of experience. Great, great CV. Even last season he was in the Team of the Year in the Championship as a right-back. One hundred and eighty games on this level, 40 Premier League games, top-class character, available right now and also fully committed. I’m pretty happy with him.”

The German could be signing Roberts’ praises once again if the 49ers Enterprises can get a deal over the line in the coming months.