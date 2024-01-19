Leeds United are in the market to bolster their squad this month and reports suggest that a fresh defensive target is now under consideration at Elland Road.

Leeds United look to finalise additions...

Undoubtedly, the January transfer window has proved to be a slow burner for many sides up and down the country due to the fact careful consideration has to be given to every incoming at the midway point in the season.

Winning promotion from the Championship will be the Whites' sole aim between now and the end of the campaign. However, one man who won't be joining that quest is Hellas Verona full-back Josh Doig, who is now on his way to join Sassuolo despite previous links with a move to Elland Road.

Related EFL Championship done deals: Every January 2024 transfer With the arrival of the January transfer window, FFC has you covered for every in and out involving your club in the EFL Championship.

Agitation will trouble Leeds United fans in both full-back areas; nevertheless, journalist Phil Hay has detailed a shortlist of potential candidates whom they could look to pursue over the next couple of weeks, which includes Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams, West Ham United's Ben Johnson, Ben Davies of Tottenham Hotspur and his countryman Connor Roberts, who is on the books at Burnley.

In the case of Williams, journalist Dean Jones has suggested that bringing the Wales international to Yorkshire may be a difficult endeavour to get over the line, as he told GiveMeSport: "I do think that this one is going to be a really difficult one to do. Obviously, Forest have new complications of their own to deal with at the moment, so that might help Leeds - in some way - to land him. But the plan for Forest was not to get rid of Williams this month."

Not to worry, however, as new reports suggest that Leeds United are now in the frame to land an alternative full-back who could be available this month.

Leeds United keen on Calvin Ramsay swoop...

According to The Daily Mail, cited via MOT Leeds News, Leeds United are keen to sanction a loan move for Liverpool right-back Calvin Ramsay after his temporary spell at Preston North End concluded earlier this month.

Calvin Ramsay's statistics in 2023/24 - Championship (Sofascore) Tackles per game 1.5 Balls recovered per game 5.0 Clearances per game 1.5 Dribbled past per game 2.0 Average match rating 6.60/10

In a brief report from journalist Simon Jones, it is explained that the former Aberdeen man is one individual the Whites are keeping a close eye on as they look to recruit on the right-hand side of defence.

The Scotland international, who has previously been dubbed "brilliant" by Andy Robertson, has made just two appearances across all competitions this term due to spending time on the sidelines in order to recuperate from knee surgery (Ramsay statistics - Transfermarkt).

Staying free from fitness issues will be key to Ramsay, who Leeds and former sporting director Victor Orta wanted to sign in 2022, fulfilling his potential and he could potentially help to fill an important role at Elland Road should a deal be concluded to take him off Liverpool's hands before the conclusion of the window.