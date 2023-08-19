Leeds United have endured a hit-and-miss start to the new Championship season. Life has been rocky on and off of the field, so the latest update from journalist Ben Jacobs will be welcomed by the Elland Road faithful.

Will Sinisterra remain at Elland Road?

Leeds United were in action on Friday night as they hosted West Bromwich Albion in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

The game ended 1-1, as a fortuitous strike from Jayson Molumby found its way beyond the reaches of Illan Meslier thanks to the hand of Brandon Thomas-Asante to controversially open the scoring.

Captain Luke Ayling stepped up for Leeds with a dominant header to equalise and the goalkeepers at both ends made some crucial stops, seeing it all end honours even.

Daniel Farke’s Leeds only had seven substitutes against the Baggies, something which certainly raised a few eyebrows. This is due in part to injuries but also because of the number of players that have either departed Elland Road or are soon to be on their way out.

One man whose future is up in the air is winger Luis Sinisterra, who was nowhere to be seen in the matchday squad.

Sinisterra arrived from Dutch giants Feyenoord last summer and was unable to make the all-important difference in Leeds’ relegation-threatened season.

That being said, the Colombia international did score five goals in less than 900 minutes of action, so he could surely be an asset in the Championship if he stays put.

His future has been back and forth in the rumour mill, with the latest reports suggesting his release clause is becoming a legal matter for Leeds as they aim to resolve the uncertainty over his position.

Meanwhile, Daniel Farke was said to have banished the forward along with teammates Wilfried Gnonto and Helder Costa, with the trio all the subject of much speculation, as per TEAMTalk.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Luis Sinisterra?

Journalist Ben Jacobs has given an update on what the future holds for Leeds and Sinisterra.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “I think there is slightly more encouraging news for Sinisterra from Leeds’ perspective.

“There'll be interest and offers, and people can still match the amount of those clauses and use them as valuation yardsticks. But Leeds hope some of their star names stay, at least, until the January window.”

What is the latest Leeds transfer news?

As previously mentioned, Costa and Gnonto are also in the shop window at Elland Road.

Gnonto is certainly at the fore of all of the chatter, with Everton said to be the most likely destination for the young Italian.

The Leeds faithful made their distaste for his actions known against West Brom, so his departure seems to be the best option for all relevant parties.

Another Premier League-bound player leaving Leeds United is Tyler Adams. The third of the American trio alongside Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson - who have already moved on - Adams is headed to the south coast to play for AFC Bournemouth after a move to Chelsea fell through.

In regards to incomings, a striker is on Farke’s shopping list, although deals for Michail Antonio and Tom Cannon are faced with their fair share of stumbling blocks.