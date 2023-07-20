Leeds United will look for several signings spread across 'several positions' as Daniel Farke aims to ready his squad for Sky Bet Championship action, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

How has Leeds United's transfer window panned out so far?

Ethan Ampadu has become Leeds United's first signing of the transfer window, joining from Chelsea in a deal worth £7 million plus add-ons and providing some flexibility as he can operate in defence or holding midfield, as per BBC Sport.

The Wales international featured just 12 times for the Blues and was farmed out on loan to Sheffield United, RB Leipzig, Spezia and Venezia during his time at Stamford Bridge.

Clipped on Leeds United's official Twitter account, Ampadu made his reasoning clear for joining the Yorkshire outfit in his first interview since arriving at Elland Road, stating: "As a club, the history of it doesn't have to be sold, everyone knows how big Leeds is."

One strange feature of Leeds United's transfer window so far has been the unusual event of several players leaving on loan deals following their relegation from the Premier League, with Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen and Marc Roca departing Elland Road on temporary deals, as per Transfermarkt.

Rodrigo Moreno has left the building to join Qatari side Al-Rayyan while experienced goalkeeper Joel Robles has linked up with Saudi Arabian second-division club Al Qasdiah, as per The Yorkshire Evening Post.

Welsh striker Tyler Roberts has moved to Birmingham City on a permanent basis. At the same time, out-of-contract midfielder Adam Forshaw faces an uncertain future at Leeds United despite being offered a new deal by Farke, as he has interest from European clubs and Saudi Pro League side Al Akhdoud, according to The Daily Mail.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer expert Romano has detailed that Leeds United will be identifying targets to pursue in multiple positions this summer.

Romano stated: “Leeds will look for players in different positions. So, I think they will be really busy in the next week.

“It's also important to see how the conversation with Everton will go for Wilfried Gnonto because Everton have approached Leeds.

“At the moment, Leeds are not happy with their proposal. Gnonto will be a crucial part of the transfer window for Leeds this summer.”

Who do Leeds United want to sign then?

Leeds United are hard at work this window and transfer expert Romano has laid out some further information indicating that the Elland Road outfit are keen on Paris Saint-Germain youngster Edouard Michut, stating on Twitter: "Excl: Leeds United are among several clubs interested in Edouard Michut from Paris Saint-Germain. Deal will depend on conditions decided by PSG in the coming days."

Strengthening the goalkeeper position will also be a priority for Farke, who is reportedly eyeing a swoop for Newcastle United stopper Karl Darlow, according to iNews.

As per Sport Mediaset relayed via Sport Witness, Leeds United have been linked with a sensational move for AC Milan striker Divock Origi, who is also attracting interest from Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest will allow striker Emmanuel Dennis to leave the club this summer and have green-lit his departure, which has put Leeds United on red alert as Farke aims to bolster his attacking options, as per Football Insider.