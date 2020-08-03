Alioski should be joining Berardi through the exit door at Leeds

Leeds United are finally back in the Premier League, and as with any club that has been promoted from the Championship, they now need to strengthen their squad and aim towards staying in the top-flight.

The Whites may have run away with the Championship last term, amassing 90 points on their way to the title, but you’d have a hard time claiming that it’s the talent in the squad that has carried them over the line.

Indeed, many of the players at Elland Road remain from the team that finished 13th before Marcelo Bielsa’s arrival, and upgrades are needed in certain areas.

Unfortunately, this means that it will soon be time to say goodbye to some players that have become cult heroes at the club in their own right. Gaetano Berardi is seemingly already on his way out, but he may not be the only man who has to leave.

Sadly, it’s hard to see how Ezgjan Alioski fits into this Leeds team from here on out.

The Macedonian found it harder and harder to get into the team towards the end of the season, starting just three times since the restart, and two of those were down to heavy rotation after promotion was confirmed.

The left-footer has been a great servant at Elland Road, playing 125 league games at the club, and it was very easy for fans to grow to love him due to his antics off the pitch, but in the Premier League you have to be at a higher standard, and it’s hard to really argue that Alioski is that player.

Yes, he’s versatile, but the two positions he takes up are filled rather well and with quite a lot of depth with Stuart Dallas and Jack Harrison as starting options at left-back and left midfield, while Yasser Larouci has already been linked as a new backup.

Unfortunately, Alioski’s time as a key player at Leeds may be coming to an end, and while he may not be sold this summer, it may just be a matter of time before he leaves Elland Road.