Augustin saga headed for legal battle says Phil Hay

Say what you will about Leeds United, but you’re never short of drama at Elland Road.

This should be a time of celebration and unrivalled joy at Leeds, but still there remains a dark cloud lingering overhead, threatening to scupper the club’s post-promotion plans.

Of course, we’re talking about the Jean-Kevin Augustin situation.

Leeds had agreed to sign the Frenchman on a permanent deal this summer if they were promoted, but after the striker failed to start a single game since his arrival in January, they understandably don’t want him, but Leipzig still want their money.

Nobody quite knows how this saga is going to end, but Phil Hay has given us his informed view on what is going to happen.

What’s been said then?

The journalist wrote a column in The Athletic documenting Leeds’ transfer plans this summer, and inevitably he had to broach the elephant in the room that is Augustin.

“Augustin was due to sign permanently for around £18 million if Leeds won promotion but a combination of injuries and the player’s attitude put off Bielsa. That deal looks increasingly likely to end in a legal dispute as Leipzig push for the money they were promised and Leeds attempt to wriggle out of a transfer they no longer want to complete.” Hay wrote.

Legal battle

If this goes to the courts it’ll certainly be an interesting case to follow.

If it’s been wholly agreed that Leeds would take Augustin off of Leipzig’s hands, it’s going to be very tough for them to get out of paying the fee, unless a settlement is reached where United pay a sum to get out of the deal or they make up any sale of the Frenchman to £18m.

It’s also interesting to ponder what the player’s view on all of this is.

Personal terms were presumably agreed already back in January, but it’s hard to imagine that Augustin will want to come back to Leeds after playing minimal minutes and seemingly not seeing eye to eye with the manager.

Whatever happens, Leeds have to hope this is wrapped up quickly so that they can get on with their other transfer business.