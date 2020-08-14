Forget Ben White: Leeds can land Juan Foyth for half the price

It is no secret that Leeds United want to bring impressive loan star Ben White back to Elland Road for their Premier League bow, but the Seagulls’ asking price is bordering on ridiculous…

What’s the word?

According to Football Insider, the Yorkshire giants have had a third bid of £30m knocked back by Brighton for the 22-year-old, which would trounce the club-record fee for Rio Ferdinand completely.

Leeds have been linked to an array of alternatives since the season ended, ranging from Torino’s Lyanco to River Plate colossus Lucas Martinez Quarta.

If Leeds can't get White, who should be signed?

Though it is the reports mooting a swoop for Tottenham Hotspur defender Juan Foyth which could make the most sense, especially if he’s available for just £15m.

Time to move on?

There’s no denying that White is the top target for Marcelo Bielsa this summer – and he should be. But when Brighton are trying to get in excess of £30m in the current climate, it could prove to be rather difficult.

Foyth is an interesting alternative to consider, particularly at half the price. He’s versatile enough to play at right-back as well as in defensive midfield, which is a key attribute the Argentine tactician loves in a player – think Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas in particular.

He also fits the age criteria and is a very adept ball-playing defender – in all of his appearances in the Champions League for Spurs, he’s yet to record a worse passing accuracy rate than 90%, which is incredible as he’s performing at the very top.

For Argentina in the Copa America, he averaged 3.8 tackles, 3.5 clearances and 1.3 interceptions, which only adds to his capabilities at an elite level, so perhaps the north Londoners are the ones making a mistake in selling him.

Both of his managers at Spurs have praised the 22-year-old publicly, Mauricio Pochettino claimed that he’s is so clever and he has a lot of potential” whilst Jose Mourinho rejected a loan exit in January, lauding Foyth for being “very stable, very solid, very calm.”

At £15m, a move for Foyth, who is actually tested in the Premier League, could be a smart decision unless Brighton lower their extortionate demands anytime soon.

