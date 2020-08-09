Cody Drameh and Leif Davis could become a deadly duo

Cody Drameh looks set to join Leeds United.

The 18-year-old has just one year left on his deal at Craven Cottage, and it looks as though United will land their man

£1m is the reported fee that the Whites will pay for the teenager, and in a few years that could begin to look like an absolute bargain.

Landing a defender that has previously been coveted my Manchester City will always look like a good move, but the fact that he’s also been likened to former Fulham teammate Ryan Sessegnon is what should really excited Leeds, considering Sessegnon got a £25m move to Spurs last year.

Indeed, the future looks bright for Leeds at right-back, but let’s not forget who they have coming through at left-back as well.

20-year-old ace Leif Davis is still developing and his prospects look to be fantastic as he has previously been linked to Liverpool and compared to Gareth Bale.

Full-backs are so vital to the modern game, just look at Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson at Liverpool who put up 25 league assists between them this term, and if Leeds can build a squad with Drameh and Davis as two key men down each flank, they could have one of the best partnerships in the country.

A left-back compared to Bale and a right-back compared to a man often touted as the next Bale spells danger for any opposition at Elland Road, and the best part of this is that this could realistically be United’s full-back pairing for the next decade, with both players being under the age of 21.

Of course, Leeds may have a job on their hands keeping hold of the pair in the coming years with Liverpool and City both being keen in the past, but if they can form this partnership and keep them both at the club for a long time, there’s no reason why United can’t have two of the most threatening attacking full-backs in the division.