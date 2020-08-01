Emi Buendia could be Leeds’ Hernandez successor

Leeds United’s summer transfer window will have to be a good one if they’re going to be able to compete in the Premier League, and it looks as though they already have a few targets in mind.

Indeed, The Athletic put out a long detailed piece going through a number of players Leeds are targeting this summer, and one name that they spoke about was very eye-catching.

What’s the story then?

Phil Hay’s article spoke of numerous targets, from Said Benrahma to Sergio Romero, but one link that was incredibly intriguing was that of Emiliano Buendia.

The Argentine has spent the last season in the Premier League with Norwich, and while the Canaries finished bottom of the table, the 23-year-old was a beacon of hope out in East Anglia.

Pablo’s successor

Buendia’s creativity and ability to pick out a pass makes him a potential star at Leeds United, and with Pablo Hernandez turning 36 next season, they certainly need another player in that mould.

Much like Hernandez, the Norwich ace can operate both on the right and through the middle, and it’s his ability to carve out chances that makes him a potentially brilliant acquisition.

Buendia created the fourth-most chances in the Premier League last term, finishing ahead of some absolute stars such as Mo Salah and Willian when it comes to that metric.

Unfortunately, not enough of those chances were converted into goals, with Buendia racking up just seven assists in the league, and that’s an area United also need to improve on.

We heard all season that Leeds miss too many chances, and the stats back that up, with the Whites underperforming their xG by over seven, and with goals harder to come by in the Premier League, that will have to change, or else the 23-year-old could again find his talents wasted.

If Bielsa’s side get the right mix of ingredients with a solid finisher to put away the chances that Buendia will inevitably create, this could be one of the signings of the season.