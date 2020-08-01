Leeds need more than they seem to be targeting

Leeds United don’t have long to prepare for their Premier League return.

With games starting up on September 12th, the Whites have just six weeks to assemble a squad ready to compete in the division, and as you can imagine they’ve already got a few ideas in mind.

While it’s good to see that the club already have a blueprint of what they want to do this summer, it seems as though their ideas aren’t as well thought out as they need to be.

Graham Smyth provided an update on what Leeds want to do this summer, and it doesn’t look to be enough.

What’s been said then?

The Yorkshire Evening Post journalist was asked on Twitter what Leeds want to bring in this summer.

“As you’d expect, competition/back-up for Bamford, the same for Hernandez, at least one CB, another midfielder. If Kiko Casilla goes (still an if) then another keeper will have to come in.” He replied.

Not enough

Surely United can see that this won’t be enough to steer them clear of a relegation battle.

Patrick Bamford has had trouble converting his chances all season and his record in the Premier League speaks for itself, netting just once in 27 outings in the top-flight.

United need a Bamford replacement rather than a backup, and unfortunately, the same has to be said about Pablo Hernandez.

Now, nobody is claiming Hernandez isn’t a class player, he’s won Leeds’ Player of the Year award three times in a row, but he’ll be turning 36 next season, and he didn’t exactly light up the Premier League last time he was there with Swansea, hitting just five goals in 57 appearances.

The Kiko Casilla situation is obviously complicated with the racial abuse incident, with fans calling for him to be sacked in the past, but even if United look past that, he’s not good enough for the top-flight, making numerous errors against the likes of Wigan, Nottingham Forest and Brentford this term.

Of course, Leeds also have Illan Meslier as a goalkeeping option, but hanging your hopes on a man with just 10 Championship appearances to his name is risky to say the least.