Harry Wilson may need to change position if he joins Leeds

Leeds United’s transfer policy is reportedly going to centre around looking at some of the EFL’s top talents, but one story that broke on Friday indicates that they’re not going to do all of their shopping in the Championship.

Indeed, the Whites have now been linked with a player from reigning Premier League champions Liverpool, and it’s a player they’ve previously had a look at.

About a year ago, the Yorkshire club were linked with a big-money move for Liverpool’s Harry Wilson, but for one reason or another, it never came off.

However, with the financial boost that comes with promotion, United can now afford to bring in a higher calibre of player, and once again Wilson is on their radar.

The Sun are reporting that the Welshman will cost the club £15m, but you have to wonder how he’d fit into Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Wilson has operated mainly as a right-winger over the past 12 months during his time at Bournemouth, but his style of play doesn’t suit him to running the channels in a Marcelo Bielsa side.

The Argentine loves to have speedy wingers who can get to the byline and drill low crosses, while Wilson is a much more technical player who doesn’t really cross all that much, averaging just 0.1 crosses per game this term.

Fortunately, he can also play through the middle, and that may be where Bielsa wants to utilise him if he comes in.

Wilson’s technical ability is undeniable, he’s a sweet striker of the ball, as shown by his incredible free-kick highlight reel, and if that incredible technique can be channelled in a number 10 role, United could have the ultimate Pablo Hernandez successor on their hands, but Bielsa may have a lot of work to do in changing his position.