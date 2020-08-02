It may be now or never for Leeds to land Ben White

Leeds United are finally back in the Premier League, but it looks as though they could be headed there without one of their best players from this season.

Indeed, with Ben White’s loan spell coming to an end the Yorkshire club are without their Young Player of the Year, and unless they buy him back, they’re going to have to find a replacement.

Unfortunately, Purchasing the 22-year-old isn’t going to be straightforward, Graham Potter has made it clear that he doesn’t want to sell him, while others have claimed that the Seagulls value him at £40m, nevertheless, Leeds’ interest remains strong.

Sadly, Leeds may not get another chance to sign him if they don’t land him this summer.

White is set to embark on his first season as a top-flight player, and if he can prove he’s up to scratch his value will only skyrocket seeing as he’s also young and English.

Nathan Ake has just been relegated after a torrid season with Bournemouth that saw him start 29 games for the division’s third-worst defence, and he’s about to get a £41m move to Manchester City.

White is supposedly already valued at £40m after one good season in the Championship, so we could be talking about mind-boggling figures if he performs to a high level in the Premier League, and with Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly already looking at him, it’ll be hard for Leeds to get in on the action if they don’t make the move this summer.

£40m is a lot, but it could look like a snip in a year’s time if White’s form carries over to the top-flight.

If United don’t land him now, they may never ever get another chance at him.