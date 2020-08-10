Leeds and Aston Villa set to battle for £40m-rated striker

Following another stellar campaign for Celtic over in the Scottish Premier League, the 22-year-old Odsonne Edouard could once again get the spotlight in the transfer window. If the recent reports that were forwarded by Birmingham Mail are to be believed, both Leeds United and Aston Villa are set to battle for the young striker’s signature this summer.

The French forward is seemingly attracting a lot of interest from the Premier League with the likes of Arsenal and Leicester City also keen to try their luck at acquiring his services in the immediate future.

Seeing how Edouard has scored an incredible 49 goals in 60 domestic league starts since joining Celtic along with 11 goals in just six appearances for France’s U21 side, this is hardly a surprise to anyone, least of all to Chris Sutton.

However, the coach insists Celtic will fight to retain their young star and there’s reportedly a £40m price tag on his head should any team really try to snatch him away any time soon. With Villa’s struggles in attack and Leeds’ need of quality reinforcement ahead of their Premier League return, both teams seem to have a need of Edouard in some capacity.

Who will get the final nod, we do not know, but one thing is for sure – teams are set to duke it out in the ongoing transfer window and the Frenchman is sure to be spoiled for choice should he decide to indeed leave Scotland soon.

Verdict

It goes without saying that Edouard is an incredible talent with a seemingly high ceiling too. His progress ever since arriving at Celtic has been nothing short of sensational and looking at everything he’s done so far, £40m does seem like a fair price.

But it will be up to Dean Smith and Marcelo Bielsa to battle it out for his signature and whoever wants it more and has deeper pockets could emerge as the victor.