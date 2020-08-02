Augustin could end up being another wasted talent at Leeds

The post-promotion celebrations are winding down at Leeds United with players’ holiday’s coming to an end after spending a few weeks relishing in their accomplishments.

However, one Leeds player was on vacation a long time before his teammates, posing on a yacht on Instagram after United’s promotion was confirmed, and that’s Jean-Kevin Augustin.

Nobody knows what the future holds for the French striker with his case apparently set for a legal battle as the Whites try to fight against their obligation to buy the Leipzig forward after their promotion, but the Bundesliga club don’t seem willing to budge on this one.

Watch Leeds United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Augustin’s first six months at Leeds have been plagued with injury, but there’s also seemingly been a spate of other issues with Phil Hay reporting that Marcelo Bielsa isn’t happy with his attitude or his fitness levels.

We know how stubborn Bielsa can be with these things, refusing to play players if they don’t reach their weight goals, and selling stars if he doesn’t like their attitude, but if Augustin signs on a permanent this summer, Leeds will be stuck with him for a while.

If the Frenchman doesn’t book up his ideas, he could end up in a similar boat to Ouasim Buoy, a midfielder still on the books at Elland Road, but by all accounts, a player the club wants nothing to do with.

Augustin seems completely detached from life in Yorkshire, not playing a single minute post-lockdown and not even being in the country when the club were promoted.

1 of 25 What scoreline does this iconic Leeds image belong to? 3-2 4-3 2-0 3-1

If Bielsa doesn’t get on with him, he’s got very little chance of changing that, and the more he looks like a problem player, the harder it will be for the club to shift him, and the cycle of decline could see him become Buoy 2.0.

However, that is only one reality that could be headed his way, he could end up back at Leipzig or he and Bielsa could kiss and make up in the future, but if the legal battle doesn’t go Leeds’ way and Augustin remains on the same path he’s on at the moment, United could have another wasted talent on their hands.