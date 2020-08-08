Leeds would be wise to sign David Brooks

Leeds United’s promotion has put them in a power position in the transfer window for the first time in 16 years.

No longer do they have to worry about the big boys coming in and cherry-picking their top players, with their promotion meaning they can take their pick of some of the EFL’s best players.

They’ve already been linked with Said Benrahma and Ollie Watkins, but now they’re reportedly after an attacking talent from a recently relegated side in the shape of Bournemouth’s David Brooks.

It shouldn’t be all that surprising to see Leeds linked with the Bournemouth man, considering Bielsa personally watched the Cherries’ game against Everton, in which Brooks started.

The Welshman was a revelation during his first season at the Vitality Stadium, contributing to 12 goals in 30 games, despite being 21 years old when he signed.

His performances have seen the Cherries hope to get up to as much as £40m for the Welshman.

Unfortunately, the youngster’s development has been hampered by injury this term, starting just eight games, but there’s no denying the quality he has shown thus far in his career.

One of the best things about Brooks is how efficient he is, he’s not one to miss 10 shots for every goal he scores or set up half chances that aren’t finished, he scores and assists at a remarkable rate for his underlying stats.

He averaged just 1.4 shots per game on his way to seven goals last term, and he still managed to get five assists, despite only putting up one key pass a game.

Compare this to Leeds’ Helder Costa, who managed just four goals and four assists on more shots and key passes per game in a worse division, and you can see that efficiency has been Leeds’ biggest problem, and that’s reflected in their xG.

Bielsa’s style of play will inevitably create chances, United have dominated the xG table all year, but that finishing touch and final ball have sometimes lacked, but if Brooks is signed that problem may be alleviated slightly.