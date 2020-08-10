Leeds must sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer

According to The Sunday Mirror (August 9th print edition, page 66), Leeds are interested in signing Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer.

What’s the word?

Despite securing promotion to the Premier League last season, one area of major concern for Marcelo Bielsa’s side was their lack of goals from their strikers.

Patrick Bamford managed just 16 in 47 games, whilst Eddie Nketiah and later Jean-Kevin Augustin could only muster the five goals between them.

Now, The Sunday Mirror claim that Leeds are intent on strengthening that area of the pitch, with Edouard being considered as their number one target for this summer transfer window.

The report claims that Celtic are set to demand a £20m fee in order to part ways with the Frenchman.

Shades of prime Mark Viduka

Standing at 6 foot 2, Edouard not only matches former Leeds centre-forward Mark Viduka in terms of his physical presence, but he’s also deceptively good with his feet, just like the Australian.

Leeds journalist Jon Howe said of Viduka: “He was an ominous physical specimen, an old-fashioned centre forward in many respects, but mixed a formidable presence with a delicate technique that made him the purest example of a ‘good touch for a big fella’ player you are ever likely to see.”

If ever there was a description to perfectly suit Edouard, then the above would be just that. The Frenchman racked up an incredible 27 goals in 45 games last season for Celtic, including also providing a staggering number of assists for a striker too, 19.

His former mentor at Toulouse, Pantxi Sireix, further backed up the Viduka comparison when he said: “He is tall, fast and now I see he can handle a physical duel. It was hard for him at Toulouse, but now he can do that. I think Odsonne is technically a better player than Moussa (Dembele). I mean control, dribbling, movement and his overall talent – he is better.”

If Bielsa is looking for someone to lead the line well both in terms of embracing the physicality of the game, and then being technically gifted enough to get involved with the whole Bielsa-ball philosophy, then Edouard really is the man.