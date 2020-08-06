Leeds United offered Chelsea star in cut-price deal

Michy Batshuayi’s career at Stamford Bridge has been one big rollercoaster ride ever since his arrival in 2016. Initially, he was touted as a big talent that could give Chelsea what they lacked in attack but the London side soon realised he wasn’t exactly what they needed after all. Various loan spells followed as the striker spent time at different clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Crystal Palace, all with very mixed results.

But now, according to Get French Football News (via The Sun), Chelsea have offered Batshuayi to Leeds United and could even part ways with him for a cut-price. If the same source is to be believed, the forward was initially valued at around £50m a couple of years ago, but now, with only a year of his Chelsea contract left, Frank Lampard would be willing to let him go for around £25m.

Batshuayi is still only 26 and in his prime years so this could be an interesting deal for Marcelo Bielsa’s squad that is now coming back to the Premier League after a long absence. Of course, Leeds have their own targets and for now, we don’t know what’s their stance on Batshuayi.

One thing, however, is pretty much set in stone – Lampard doesn’t see the 26-year-old as part of his long-term plans and wouldn’t be opposed to selling him in the ongoing summer transfer window.

It has been a bumpy ride since his arrival but it seems it could finally be over soon.

Verdict

With the arrival of players like Timo Werner and with the current roster that includes a plethora of attacking talent, selling Batshuayi definitely seems like a good move for Chelsea. And yes, eight goals and three assists across all competitions is not a miserable return but it’s pretty safe to say that the 26-year-old has largely failed to impress.

£25m is not that much compared to what it could’ve been a couple of years ago but it’s still good money for a player that’s not in Lampard’s plans.