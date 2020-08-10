Leeds can find their own Frank Lampard in Conor Gallagher

According to The Daily Mail, Leeds United have enquired about signing Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher.

What’s the word?

The England U21 international spent last season on loan at Swansea, making 47 appearances across all competitions. But with parent club Chelsea already well stocked in the midfield department, his long-term future at Stamford Bridge remains unclear.

Now, The Daily Mail claim that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are one of a number of clubs to have enquired about signing him this summer, and is “expected” to discuss his next step with Chelsea this week.

The report adds that the Blues are leaning towards potentially sending him out on loan again, rather than selling him on a permanent basis.

Shades of Frank Lampard

It may be the easy comparison to make, but there’s a lot of similarities between Gallagher and Blues legend Frank Lampard. Both central midfielders with an eye for goal, the former proved at Swansea that he has that real goal-scoring knack.

He scored six times in the Championship alone, whilst also coming up with a very impressive 11 assists too. It was no surprise that former Premier League midfielder Keith Andrews insisted that Gallagher appears to be following in Lampard’s footsteps.

He said: “I would imagine he would have had a lot of one-to-ones and spoke to him about what he used to do as a player: box-to-box, arriving on the edge of the box, getting shots off, crosses, cut-backs, things like that. And of course, Frank Lampard who Gallagher grew up worshipping, so I am led to believe. Those are the components to his game: box-to-box, real energy, likes to get stuck in, wins the ball back but then he breaks so quickly.”

When Leeds faced Swansea at the Liberty last season – a game in which Pablo Hernandez struck a late winner – Gallagher completely dominated Kalvin Phillips in the midfield battle. Lining up in the number ten role, he ran the Whites’ general ragged.

As per Sofascore, he won 11 duels, had a 100% dribble success rate, made three tackles and two interceptions, and also provided two key passes too – Phillips meanwhile lost possession 17 times and made no tackles whatsoever.

Hailed as a “jewel” by his former boss at Charlton, Lee Bowyer, Victor Orta can strike gold for Leeds by signing Gallagher this summer.