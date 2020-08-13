Leeds may have the next Trent Alexander-Arnold in Cody Drameh

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Leeds have clinched the signing of Fulham starlet Cody Drameh.

What’s the word?

Reports in recent days had suggested that the Whites had a bid accepted by Fulham for the 18-year-old, and that they had also agreed personal terms with him.

Football Insider had further claimed that Drameh had arrived at the club for a medical and to put the finishing touches on some paperwork before completing his move.

Is it Haaland Snr or David Hopkins? Your Leeds knowledge will be put to the test with this quiz…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Danny Mills Jason Wilcox

Now, the club themselves have announced that they have got their man, with reports claiming that he has cost £1m, including performance related add-ons.

Following in Alexander-Arnold’s footsteps

A young, up-and coming right-back, with a great knack for picking out his teammates. Sound familiar? Trent Alexander-Arnold has of course turned into one of European football’s deadliest assist men in his career at Liverpool, racking up an incredible 25 of them in the past seasons in the Premier League.

Drameh appears to be following in those same footsteps as the England international, with his performances at academy level for Fulham showcasing that. In just 17 Premier League 2 games, he delivered an impressive seven assists, and is already showcasing his versatility by playing in a number of positions.

Can Leeds finish in the top half next season?

Yes Vote No Vote

As well as his more natural right-back role, Drameh has filled in on the opposite flank, played in the middle of defence, and also even had a stint as a more advanced right-midfielder too. That ability to play in numerous roles will surely be music to Marcelo Bielsa’s ears, who has flitted between various formations in his time at Elland Road.

Last season alone saw him interchange between a three-at-the-back, and the more conventional four-man defence. Having a youngster like Drameh who is already getting an education in switching between roles will stand him in good stead for Bielsa’s constant tinkering. All in all, it sounds like a match made in heaven.

Now that his signing has been confirmed, Leeds could catch the Premier League by surprise by throwing Drameh into the deep end.