Leeds target Cristhian Stuani would be a great Cavani alternative

If you wanted a snapshot of just how ambitious Leeds United plan on being following their Premier League return, then look no further than Andrea Radrizzani declaring that former PSG striker Edinson Cavani is someone they would consider signing in the summer transfer window.

And whilst luring a player of Cavani’s calibre to Elland Road would be some statement of intent by the Whites, the kind of wages the striker would be looking to command is surely a major stumbling block. But if Victor Orta and co are looking for an alternative to the former Napoli man, then perhaps they should look closely at his Uruguayan compatriot Cristhian Stuani.

Reports in recent days have suggested that Leeds are planning on making a £21m move for him this summer, with Bielsa said to be “thinking” of him as a potential option.

Stuani is perhaps best known on these shores for his miserable time in the Premier League with Middlesbrough – he scored just four times in 23 Premier League games – but the veteran has since rediscovered his goal-scoring touch and then some at Girona.

In 36 games in La Liga 2, Stuani has found the back of the net an extraordinary 29 times, scoring at a rate of one every 110 minutes. Whilst the naysayers may argue that his goals have come in Spanish football’s second division, then just look at how he did last year with Girona – he racked up 19 goals in 32 games in the top-flight.

The Uruguayan is in the form of his life despite being 33, and is still showing that he has plenty to offer. And with there still being major uncertainty as to whether Leeds will have to make Jean-Kevin Augustin’s deal permanent, making a move for Stuani could be the way for Bielsa to guarantee goals next season.

The striker can provide the Whites with the kind of clinical finishing that has long been missing, and could well light up Elland Road in their first season back in the top-flight.