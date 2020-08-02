Leeds heading for disaster with Danny Rose swoop

According to the latest reports, Leeds are keen on bringing in Tottenham defender Danny Rose this summer as they look forward to their first season in the Premier League after more than a decade.

The Daily Star claim that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are keen on bringing some top-flight experience ahead of the new campaign, and has been handed a significant transfer kitty by Andrea Radrizzani to spend.

As well as targeting a move for Everton midfielder Fabian Delph – who could well strike up a great partnership with Kalvin Phillips – the Whites are interested in bringing Rose back to Elland Road as well.

But whilst Leeds could potentially sign Rose for a reasonable fee, he simply isn’t the kind of player he was in his prime at Spurs a few seasons ago.

Such has been his decline, that Jose Mourinho even allowed him to join fellow Premier League side Newcastle on loan. When Spurs were at their best under Mauricio Pochettino, the likes of Rose and Kyle Walker would be flying up and down the left and right-flanks and creating dangerous attacking situations.

But at 30-years-old, his form has dropped off considerably. As per Whoscored, he averaged just 0.3 key passes and 0.5 dribbles per game in his time on loan with Newcastle this season, and managed only 0.2 crosses per match too.

Compare that to Stuart Dallas, and it becomes clear that Victor Orta would be heading for a £60k-per-week nightmare with Rose.

In Leeds’ Championship-winning season, Dallas averaged 1.7 shots, one key pass, 0.6 dribbles and 0.4 crosses per game, and proved his attacking instincts with five goals and three assists.

Simply put, Rose just isn’t the kind of upgrade that would make a move for the hometown man a necessity. Orta would just be wasting Leeds’ money and letting Bielsa down with a player who isn’t at the required level anymore.