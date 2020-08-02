Leeds must land Club Brugge starlet Emmanuel Dennis

Despite banging in 77 goals in the Championship, if there’s one area that Leeds will surely be looking to improve on for the upcoming Premier League campaign is up front.

Marcelo Bielsa led the Whites to automatic promotion after clinching first place, and whilst they were the division’s joint-second highest scorers – only Brentford scored more with 80 – they didn’t exactly have a clinical number nine up front.

Patrick Bamford toiled away for Bielsa’s side, and as someone who missed a ridiculous 33 official big chances in his 45 Championship games, it was no surprise to see Leeds fans voice their frustrations with him.

But if the latest transfer reports are true, then Victor Orta and co could be about to deliver a masterclass in recruitment. According to French journalist Manuel Lonjon, both Leeds and Serie A giants Inter are in negotiations to sign Club Brugge starlet Emmanuel Dennis.

The 22-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance with the Belgian side, scoring nine times across all competitions. But where he really stood out, was in the Champions League, where he absolutely embarrassed Real Madrid defenders Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Dennis scored both goals in the game back in October, helping Brugge record a memorable 2-2 draw at the home of one of European football’s most dominant teams.

Aside from his brace, he also won an impressive seven total duels, and completed three dribbles, finishing with the highest match rating of any Brugge player – Varane and Ramos on the other hand won just a combined eight duels, and were dribbled past four times.

Speaking after Dennis’ performance against Madrid, former Nigeria international Garba Lawal hailed the starlet’s ability. He said: “He’s fantastic, he is a good player and scoring in a big game like this shows that he has a lot of qualities and abilities. When you play against a big club, that is when you show your talent and he did. I hope he continues that way, it’s all about continuity and consistency.”

Dennis showed that he has the mettle to handle the big occasion, and at just 22, could give Leeds an exciting edge to their attack.