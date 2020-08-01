Leeds must sign former star Fabian Delph this summer

According to The Daily Star, Leeds are interested in signing Everton midfielder Fabian Delph.

With Premier League football secured, Marcelo Bielsa has his eyes set on bringing new faces to his squad in the transfer window, but according to the latest report, it could be old face who heads to Elland Road this summer.

Delph, who came through the academy at Leeds before joining Aston Villa, could be set for a return to his hometown club, with The Daily Star claiming that “Bielsa is desperate to add some top flight experience to his side”.

It’s further added that “Leeds are confident of striking a deal with the Toffees of around £5m for Delph”.

Imagine him and Kalvin Phillips

Whilst Pascal Struijik performed admirably in Kalvin Phillips’ absence towards the end of the league season for Leeds, bringing in a Premier League veteran in Delph to help anchor the midfield could be hugely beneficial.

The Englishman has won numerous trophies in his time with Manchester City, and it was no surprise to hear Pep Guardiola rave about him whilst the pair were both at the Etihad. The Citizens boss said: “He gives us character. He is a real leader in the locker room, Fabian Delph. That’s why I always give credit to the players for what they do.”

He added: “Some guys, they only want to play in one position, ‘in the other one I am not comfortable’, so he’s a guy who always tries to help. Last season we didn’t play always with his voice in our locker room, so I am so satisfied, so happy for him. Especially for him.”

With both Delph and Phillips, Bielsa could pair the two together in the middle of the park, and be confident of his team holding down the midfield in a Premier League contest. The former averaged 1.6 tackles and 1.3 dribbles per game in the the top-flight with Everton, and that combination of being able to break up play, and then drive forward, could add an interesting dimension to Leeds’ engine room.