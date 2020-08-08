Leeds could target “very highly-rated” Harry Wilson, says Phil Hay

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Leeds United could target Liverpool winger Harry Wilson this summer.

What did he say?

Having clinched the Championship title, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are looking forward to their first season back in the Premier League after well over a decade.

The Whites will no doubt be keen to strengthen their squad before the start of the new campaign next month, and Hay has claimed that one potential target could be Wilson.

He said: “Harry Wilson is an interesting case. He’s been very highly rated by Leeds (and Victor Orta especially) for a while and he’s always on the list of possibles. With Wilson, it would depend on price and what Liverpool intend to do with him. One to watch, possibly.”

Premier League quality

Whilst Hay also name-checked Brentford star Said Benrahma who enjoyed a fine season in the Championship, Wilson would offer the Whites something they could really do with – top-flight experience.

The current squad at Bielsa’s disposal is battle-tested in the Championship, but not many have previous years of playing in the Premier League to call back on.

Wilson, just 23, played for Bournemouth last season, and whilst the Cherries ended up getting relegated, he showed plenty of signs of huge promise. He scored seven goals in 31 league games, including strikes against the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea.

If Leeds are looking for a Benrahma alternative, then Wilson could be a very shrewd choice.