Leeds United eyeing stunning move for Ivan Perisic

Having secured their long-awaited return to the Premier League, it looks like Leeds United are keen on making a major statement before the start of the new season.

According to Italian outlet FC Inter News, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are in the running to sign Inter winger Ivan Perisic, who has spent the 2019/2020 campaign on loan at Bayern Munich.

The Croatian has been in excellent form for the Bundesliga side, scoring eight times and providing a further ten assists across all competitions. He has also played a major role in Bayern’s run to the Champions League semi-finals, notching in the drubbings of Chelsea and Barcelona respectively.

The report claims that along with Leeds, Bayern and Tottenham are in the running to sign him on a permanent basis this summer.

There were suggestions a couple of years ago that Perisic was a target of Mourinho’s back when he was in charge of Manchester United, and the fact Spurs are once again interested in the Croatian speaks volumes of just how desperately the Lilywhites boss wants him.

Perisic has been a standout performer for both club and country for a number of years now, with Rio Ferdinand lauding him after Croatia’s World Cup final clash against France back in 2018.

The former Leeds defender said: “Look at the way he moves the ball. This is Kante, the best defensive midfielder in the world. The way he manipulates the ball with his right foot and hits it with his left. It’s a beautiful strike. You can see why Jose Mourinho was intent on getting him at the start of last season – but he couldn’t get him from Inter. He has been the outstanding player on show.”

If Leeds can lure Perisic to Elland Road, then it will surely go down as one of the biggest coups of the summer transfer window.