Leeds eyeing stunning swoop for Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey

According to French journalist Manu Lonjon, Leeds United have made an offer for Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.

What’s the word?

The Jamaica international enjoyed an impressive campaign with the Bundesliga side last season, scoring seven times in 33 games and providing a further three assists.

Despite not being a regular start for Leverkusen, Bailey came up with moments of brilliance, including a match-winning brace against Bayern Munich away at the Allianz Arena back in November.

Now, Lonjon claims that newly-promoted Leeds have set their sights on the 23-year-0ld and have already made an offer for him.

Leeds vient de faire une offre pour Léon Bailey ( Leverkusen) — Manu ⭐️⭐️ (@ManuLonjon) August 21, 2020

Far better than Jack Harrison

Whilst Marcelo Bielsa will no doubt be keen to reward those who secured Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League in the first place, when a player of Bailey’s quality becomes available, it’s a move you simply have to make.

Jack Harrison was the Whites’ first-choice winger out on the left-hand side, scoring six times and setting up eight others in the whole of the Championship. But whilst he was impressive for the Elland Road side, Bailey has been performing at a far higher level in the Bundesliga and European competitions.

Should Leeds spend big money on Leon Bailey?

Yes Vote No Vote

In the German top-flight, the Jamaican averaged 1.3 shots, one key pass and 1.6 dribbles per game, and his talents are there for all to see. After helping to bring him to the club Leverkusen’s managing director, Rudi Voller, said: “He’s got extraordinary pace, he’s very skilful with the ball, and he will give further impetus to our attacking department.”

Despite predominantly being left-footed, Bailey can play on either flank like he did last season, and can take on defenders on both the inside and outside. As players like Kevin De Bruyne have shown in the Premier League, being able to use both feet equally well can be a huge difference-maker, and the Leverkusen star has that in his locker.

If Bielsa is looking for a winger to add a piece of magic to his team, then he should look no further than Bailey.