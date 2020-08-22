Leeds must sign former star Lewis Cook this summer

More than four years after leaving Elland Road, Lewis Cook could be set for an incredible return to Leeds United this summer.

The England international joined Bournemouth in the summer of 2016, with the Cherries’ chief executive Neill Blake declaring that they had signed “one of the country’s brightest prospects”.

But following Bournemouth’s relegation to the Championship, things are up in the air, with Football Insider now claiming that Leeds are eyeing up a move for their former midfield prodigy.

The report claims that Cook is “firmly on their radar”, and that the 23-year-old’s close connection with the Whites could see him be convinced of a move back to Yorkshire.

Hailed as a “special talent” by Eddie Howe, Cook can return to Leeds and form an exciting partnership in the middle of the park with Kalvin Phillips.

The duo both came through the Elland Road’s side academy, and with the club making their return to the Premier League after well over a decade, it would be quite poetic to see the pair start in their first game back.

As clubs spend big money on signing players from all across Europe, the Leeds midfield could be dominated by two homegrown, local stars. When Cook was bursting onto the scene, then Whites boss Dave Hockaday waxed lyrical about the young prospect, saying “if you chopped Lewis’ head off and put an older head on his shoulders, you wouldn’t be surprised”.

It was Hockaday who handed the midfielder his debut and first start for Leeds before he left the club, and some of the credit for Cook’s emergence surely has to go to the former Whites boss for placing his trust in him.

And with the midfielder now having played a total of 75 times in the Premier League in his time at Bournemouth, he could provide Marcelo Bielsa’s side with some valuable top-flight experience.

Bringing a former academy starlet back home? It just seems like a no-brainer.