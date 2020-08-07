Leeds should snap up Liverpool’s Harry Wilson in £15m deal

According to reports, Leeds are interested in signing Liverpool winger Harry Wilson this summer.

What’s the word?

Wilson spent the campaign on loan at fellow Premier League side Bournemouth, but with the Cherries’ relegation to the Championship, finds himself back at parent club Liverpool.

Now, The Sun claim that Leeds are eyeing up a £15m move for the Wales international, but are set to face competition for his signature from the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle.

The report adds that “Leeds could chance their luck with an offer” half the £30m the Reds were supposedly asking for last summer.

Said Benrahma alternative

One man who has been linked with a switch to Elland Road in recent days, is Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

But with the race to sign him really hotting up, Victor Orta and co will surely be on the look-out for an alternative to the man who lit up the Championship.

Whilst Wilson may not have had the most consistent of seasons with Bournemouth in terms of performances or game-time – he played 31 times in the Premier League but only completed the full 90 minutes twice – he did show flashes of promise, scoring seven goals in the top-flight.

Former Celtic midfielder Jackson Irvine hailed his potential, saying: “This kid is incredibly talented. He’s not lightning quick but he has an ability just to glide past players. And he’s terrific in the final third.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp even lauded Wilson for his “world-class” shooting abilities, and it was no surprise to see him average 1.8 shots per game in the Premier League – compare that to Leeds winger Jack Harrison, who averaged 1.7 in the Championship.

If Leeds want a wide player who can share some of the goal-scoring burden, then Wilson is the man to go for.