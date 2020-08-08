Phil Hay claims Man City starlet could be Leeds’ Ben White alternative

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has suggested Manchester City starlet Taylor-Harwood Bellis could be a potential transfer target for Leeds United.

What did he say?

After enjoying an outstanding campaign on loan at Elland Road, all eyes will be on whether the Whites can sign Brighton defender Ben White on a permanent basis this summer.

However, with reports in recent weeks claiming that the likes of Premier League champions Liverpool being interested in the Englishman, Marcelo Bielsa’s side may need to have a back-up option up their sleeve – something Hay talked about for The Athletic.

He said: “One player who was mentioned to me this week was 18-year-old Taylor Harwood-Bellis at Manchester City, although I can’t say if Leeds would actually go for him. In our sensible transfers piece, we picked out two defenders at Swansea this season — Ben Wilmot and Ben Cabagno — as options whose attributes on paper draw reasonable comparisons to White’s. But when you speak to Leeds, they’re only talking about White. They’re going to try to make that happen.”

All in for Ben White

It’s no surprise that Leeds are trying to sign White on a permanent deal.

After all, he was a mainstay of a defence that looked superb all season – in fact, their 35 goals conceded was the best record of any side in the Championship.

As per Whoscored, only Luke Ayling averaged more tackles per game than him as a defender for Leeds (1.6), whilst absolutely nobody bettered his exceptional average of 2.5 interceptions per match.

Make no mistake about it, White was an absolute colossus for the Whites, and Bielsa for sure will be letting Victor Orta and co know just how important he was to the team last season in a bid to get his long-term future secured.