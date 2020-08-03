Leeds can strike gold by signing Newcastle starlet Matty Longstaff

According to The Telegraph, Leeds are interested in signing Newcastle starlet Matty Longstaff this summer.

What’s the word?

Longstaff’s future at St James’ Park has been the subject of much speculation, with his contract with the club coming to an end this summer – reports had even suggested that Serie A side Udinese had offered him a contract.

Now, The Telegraph claim newly promoted Leeds have entered the race to sign the 20-year-old, with Marcelo Bielsa keen to make some reinforcements ahead of their return to the Premier League.

A priority for Victor Orta

With the chance to potentially snap him up for a compensation fee, Leeds trying to sign Longstaff this summer should be a no-brainer.

At just 20, the English prospect has plenty of time to further grow and develop, and his break-out performance against Manchester United earlier in the 2019/2020 campaign proved he has a lot of potential.

His long-range strike was to be the match-winner, with Match of the Day pundit Martin Keown raving about his performance. He said: “The young lad should be knocking on Steve Bruce’s door and saying ‘Why didn’t you play me sooner?!’ He played more passes, covered more distance and really put in a performance. It was like a Paul Scholes. I know they’re big boots to fill but him and his brother were like Scholes and Carrick.”

Hailed as simply “talented” by Jamie Redknapp, the sky really does appear to be the limit for Longstaff, and given his contract situation with Newcastle, Victor Orta must surely be considering the midfielder as a priority.