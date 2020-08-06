Leeds must reunite Marcelo Bielsa with Michy Batshuayi

According to Get French Football News, Michy Batshuayi has been offered to Leeds United this summer.

What’s the word?

The Whites are looking forward to their long-awaited return to the Premier League, and Victor Orta will surely be busy behind the scenes to ensure Marcelo Bielsa’s side are in the best possible shape for next month.

And as per GFFN, Leeds are being “bombarded” by several French agents offering their clients to the club, with Batshuayi being one of a number of players who have been put forward to Orta this summer.

Leeds United being bombarded by a number of French agents in recent days offering their clients to the club – Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) is one literally 100s of players being proposed to Director of Football Victor Orta, according to sources contacted by Get French Football News. — Get French Football News (@GFFN) August 4, 2020

Reunion with Marcelo Bielsa

One of the biggest reasons why Leeds should seriously consider bringing in Batshuayi to Elland Road, is that Bielsa has worked with the Belgium international previously.

The duo were together at French side Marseille, and it was there that the striker really looked transformed under the Argentine’s leadership. He scored ten times in 29 games across all competitions for Bielsa, and the 26-year-old himself has since spoken highly about how the manager knew how to get the best out of him.

He said: “He didn’t speak to me, he never spoke to me. I worked like crazy, but he didn’t talk to me. And yet he always took other people to talk to them. In fact, it is all or nothing. Either he picks you up and talks to you for 40 minutes, or he doesn’t talk to you at all.

“But looking back, I tell myself he knew who to do this with. Some needed this support. Me, he understood my personality, he knew that I could draw on my resources.”

Hailed as a “real goal-scorer” by his former manager at Borussia Dortmund, Peter Stoger, Batshuayi would bring with him some much-needed Premier League experience from his time at the likes of Chelsea and Crystal Palace. And with his previous connection to Bielsa, Orta must surely seize this perfect chance to sign him this summer.