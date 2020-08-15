Leeds could land their own N’Golo Kante in Nahitan Nandez

According to Argentinian journalist Luis Fregossi, Leeds are ready to activate the release clause of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez.

What’s the word?

Having secured their return to the Premier League, Marcelo Bielsa’s side will no doubt be looking to spend heavily as they try and beat the drop in their first season back in the top-flight.

And Fregossi claims that the Whites could pay the €36m (£32.5m) release clause of Uruguay international Nandez. He further suggests that the relationship between Bielsa and the player’s representative “will be key to the negotiation”.

Signing their own N’Golo Kante

Standing at just 5 foot 7, Nandez is in the N’Golo Kante mould of midfielders. Small but covers the ground well, the Uruguayan has been the undisputed at both club and international level.

In the Serie A last season, he averaged an impressive 1.7 tackles per game, whilst boasting a pass accuracy of almost 80%. Similar to Leeds hero David Batty, Nandez is a tough-tackling midfield dynamo, who does all the nitty and gritty stuff well, before passing it on those who are perhaps more talented in the attacking areas.

His all-action approach makes him a manager’s dream, and it’s something his agent, Pablo Bentancur, feels also endears him into the hearts of supporters too. He said: “Nandez is certainly a great player. The fans always like him because he leaves the last drop of sweat on the pitch.”

One of the big questions surrounding players coming from abroad, is whether they can handle the so-called ‘pace and intensity’ of English football. Nandez’s style of play appears to make him the perfect fit for Leeds’ return to the top-flight next season.