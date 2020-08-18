Leeds news: Bielsa offered £22.6m out-of-favour striker

Now that they are back in the Premier League, Marcelo Bielsa will undoubtedly work even harder to make Leeds United even more competitive than ever before. Of course, despite already having quite a roster at his disposal, this means bringing in more reinforcements in the ongoing summer transfer window.

According to the latest reports from HLN, the Whites have been offered the services of Michy Batshuay by Chelsea. The out of favour striker still has a year left on his contract and is now valued at around €26m (£22.6m).

Now, it’s up to Bielsa to decide whether he’s ready to invest that much into a player who’s largely been unsuccessful at Stamford Bridge and is turning 27 soon. We know the Argentine coach prefers to work with young and hungry players and the Belgian has hardly warranted a hefty price tag with his performances anyway.

The other problem are his wages. Currently, Batshuayi is earning more than £100,000 a week too and matching that might prove quite difficult for the Whites, especially since they have already finalised a couple of deals this summer.

Of course, getting promoted from the Championship does come with a financial boost as well but Bielsa is mulling over whether Frank Lampard’s outcast is the right player to invest into right now.

The Blues, on the other hand, are getting quite desperate and want to offload the player as soon as possible.

Verdict

Batshuayi has had quite a rollercoaster of a career at Chelsea. Of course, the stint at Stamford Bridge itself was never really a success but he’s had his moments in various loan spells away from the English top-flight.

This does indicate there is quality in there somewhere but is he really what Leeds need to compete with the Premier League’s finest? This could be a deal to avoid for Bielsa.