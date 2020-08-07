Leeds News: Brentford slam a £25m price tag on Bielsa target

Brentford and Leeds United were largely hoping for the same conclusion to the 2019/20 season but in the end, only the latter made it and have now officially secured Premier League football for the upcoming campaign. But that also means both will now most likely have to face big changes in their squad – the Bees fear other teams raiding their team while the Whites are on a lookout for quality reinforcements to give them an edge in the big challenge that lies ahead.

Interestingly, Marcelo Bielsa has set his gaze on Brentford’s Said Benrahma but the latest reports coming from Sky Sports say he is now valued at £25m. Needless to say, this is quite a sum and could potentially derail teams looking to snatch him up, Leeds included.

Still, it seems too difficult to argue against the evaluation despite Brentford’s failure to win promotion. After all, their famous forward trident of Benrahma, Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbuemo bagged an outstanding 57 goals between them throughout the 2019/20 campaign and naturally, their stock has been on an upward spiral.

Apart from Leeds, Sky Sports say the likes of West Ham United and Aston Villa are also interested in the forward, so the Bees have a lot of transfer business to do ahead of them. Staying in the Championship shouldn’t change things too much for them when everything is said and done but it does lower their negotiating power, especially if they look to slam such extravagant price tags on their players.

Verdict

And while £25m does seem like a huge fee, considering we’re talking about a Championship player and when taking all the outside circumstances into consideration, it does feel like Benrahma’s stellar season still warrants the claim.

As good as Leeds have been throughout the campaign, Bielsa needs reinforcements if he’s to stay relevant and as impressive in the Premier League as he has been in the Championship. For that reason, a versatile striker with an eye for goal would be a most-welcoming addition to the team.