Leeds News: The Whites among clubs showing interest in Chelsea’s young midfielder

Leeds United are back in the Premier League and while that is brilliant news for their fans and Marcelo Bielsa, now still comes the more difficult part – competing with the best teams in England week in, week out. The Argentine coach knows that no matter how good the Whites are, they might need reinforcements in order to survive or even thrive in what lies ahead.

According to a new report from Daily Mail, Leeds are among many teams who are showing interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher. Of course, the youngster is highly-rated at Stamford Bridge and has had a brilliant season for Swansea City in the Championship last campaign.

Now, however, the 20-year-old will have to discuss his immediate future with Frank Lampard but everything points towards another loan deal because the Blues don’t exactly want to lose him permanently.

Bielsa, on the other hand, is exploring various different ways of strengthening the squad ahead of the 2020/21 season with the midfield and defensive lines apparently taking the priority in the transfer market.

Daily Mail say Leeds have already enquired about the youngster but multiple Premier League and Championship sides have done the same thing so the competition might be tough and Gallagher and Chelsea spoiled for choice.

Leeds know what he can do since they saw him compete against them throughout 2019/20. Needless to say, he has impressed them enough to warrant such an interest.

But can they beat other rivals for his signature? We’ll have to wait and see.

Verdict

Gallagher is certainly one of Chelsea’s brightest young talents and has already shown he’s capable of performing well on a consistent basis. Of course, he’s far from a finished product but if someone can help mould him, then it’s Bielsa.

For that reason, this could indeed be a win-win situation for both sides if Leeds decide to take him on loan.