Leeds news: Whites handed huge blow in big-money transfer chase after latest update

Ben White has been sensational for Leeds United throughout their push for Premier League football last season. The young centre-back spent a season on loan down in the Championship and it’s pretty safe to say that both parties were extremely happy with that gig.

Marcelo Bielsa had a young and hungry defender in the team and White himself created a great partnership with other teammates. Now, we already know Leeds have been trying to negotiate a deal with Brighton and Hove Albion for the permanent transfer of the 22-year-old to Elland Road.

However, according to the latest report from The Sun, essentially all top-six Premier Clubs have entered the race for his signature and it is expected that the Seagulls will want a fee in excess of £50m to ‘even tempt them to consider doing a deal’.

Without a shadow of a doubt, this is a huge blow for Leeds as they are unlikely to be able to match the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea, all of whom have been mentioned by the same outlet.

The Sun also say the Yorkshire club have already made a £35m offer with £30m immediately and then a further £5m in various add-ons. Unsurprisingly, that was nowhere near enough.

Even though this may soon turn into a ‘mission impossible’ for the Whites, they know that once White actually starts playing in the Premier League, his value can only skyrocket even further.

For that reason, this very much feels like a now or never situation for Bielsa to get his man.

Verdict

There is no denying White’s talent and his defensive astuteness. However, this is slowly but surely turning into a battle Leeds simply cannot win. The pull all three of the named Premier League teams have is incredible and not to mention they are financially more powerful than Bielsa’s men.

It might be time to turn to other alternatives.