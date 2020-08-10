Leeds News: Whites see improved bid for 22-year-old star declined

Leeds United’s 2019/20 season has been a huge success and now, they will reap the rewards and play some Premier League football in the upcoming campaign. A big part of their triumph, however, was definitely the young Ben White who spent the season on loan at Elland Road and has now officially returned to his parent club, Brighton and Hove Albion.

Marcelo Bielsa is keen on getting the 22-year-old back and according to a new report from Sky Sports, Leeds United have sent a bid for the youngster but were unsuccessful two times already. The first offer was around £18.5m and the second and improved one around £22m. Both, however, were deemed insufficient by the Seagulls.

Brighton, on the other hand, also want to ensure White remains at the club and are reportedly even trying to tie him down to fresh terms with an improved two-year contract with an option for a third one. So far, however, the 22-year-old defender has declined two offers from the club and it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him.

Of course, during his time at Elland Road, White has managed to establish a great relationship with his teammates, especially with Leeds captain Liam Cooper. He ended up playing in all 46 of their Championship clashes, ultimately giving them a helping hand in producing a total of 22 clean sheets.

This, undoubtedly, was a huge part of their chase of Premier League football for the 2020/21 season.

Verdict

Needless to say, White has been huge for Leeds throughout the last term and getting him on a permanent deal would give Bielsa the boost he needs to compete in the English top-flight.

Brighton, however, are aware of the lad’s quality so it’s not surprising they want a lot of money if they are to part with him. But at the moment, it does seem like Leeds should do all they can to snatch him away.