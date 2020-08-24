Leeds news: Whites get a boost in chase of Valencia’s Rodrigo

Marcelo Bielsa is adamant on recruiting a new striker for the upcoming 2020/21 Premier League campaign. Of course, having just been promoted from the Championship, the mighty Leeds United will still need to boost their squad if they are to tango with the best of them.

And it’s not exactly that the Whites have been struggling in front of goal too much but adding a consistent and reliable goal-scorer who has experience in the top-flight could be beneficial, to say the least.

In the last weeks, we’ve also heard that Leeds are interested in Valencia’s Rodrigo and now, according to a new update by the Daily Mail, it seems the 29-year-old forward is keen on making that switch to England.

Valencia themselves are in the midst of a huge rebuild and would, in fact, be willing to listen to offers in the range of £30m for their man. This, although quite high in the current climate, wouldn’t be impossible for Leeds.

Especially since the striker has a £45m release clause and this would mean Bielsa would get his target on a discount of sorts. Of course, Rodrigo is not exactly their only option.

The same source reminds they are still battling with Rangers for Ryan Kent and on the other side of the pitch, in defence, they are looking at both Arsenal’s Rob Holding and Freiburg’s Robin Koch.

One way or the other, we are bound to see more transfer news connected to the Whites in the coming weeks.

Verdict

Even though Daily Mail are mentioning £30m as the price the Spanish side are likely to request, seeing the chaos unfolding at Valencia could also mean that Leeds can potentially negotiate that figure down.

Of course, even at that price, Rodrigo would certainly still be a good buy for El Loco but the current outside circumstances don’t exactly promote heavy spending at the moment.