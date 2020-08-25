Leeds news: Whites set to battle West Ham and Palace for Eberechi Eze

Marcelo Bielsa must’ve known that now that Leeds United are finally back in the Premier League, things would suddenly become much more complicated, to say the least. The first task at hand, however, is to reinforce the squad so they are ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

Scoring goals down in the Championship might not be the easiest thing in the world by far but to be able to compete with England’s best, the Whites will need quality stardom in the front line. According to the new report from The Guardian, that’s exactly why Leeds are still in the race to sign Queens Park Rangers’ Eberechi Eze.

But this won’t exactly be an easy deal to get over the line. The same source quotes Crystal Palace as the clear favourites at the moment but apart from Leeds, West Ham United and Fulham are also said to be in the race.

And QPR won’t part with their young star that easily either. The Guardian mention a £12m bid was already declined as the Championship side are determined not to sell the player for less than £16m.

Needless to say, this means Bielsa will have to splash the cash if he’s really to get his man. Of course, Eze is not exactly the only target on his radar but the 22-year-old would indeed be someone Leeds could use for the upcoming 2020/21 season.

Verdict

Even though we are talking about a really young player who still doesn’t have any experience on the biggest stages of them all, Eze managed to score 14 goals last season, proving that he is steadily turning into a real goal machine.

If these early signs are any indication at all, the 22-year-old has a bright future ahead of him. And who better to oversee his development than El Loco himself?