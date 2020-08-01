Phil Hay reveals Leeds transfer interest in Shon Weissman

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Wolfsberger AC striker Shon Weissman could be a viable alternative to Jean-Kevin Augustin for Leeds.

What’s the word?

One of the big talking points of the summer transfer window for Marcelo Bielsa’s side will no doubt be whether the club can avoid signing Augustin on a permanent deal from RB Leipzig.

The striker arrived at Elland Road on a loan deal back in January, and there were suggestions that they had an obligation to buy at the end of it. However, Leeds appear intent on walking away from signing a 23-year-old who played just three times in the Championship and scored none.

And described as a “viable alternative”, Hay claims that Leeds could go after Weissman who has enjoyed a phenomenal year in Austrian football with 37 goals in 40 games across all competitions, and “matches the Bielsa mould”.

Goal-scoring machine

Weissman perhaps isn’t the most recognisable name to have been linked with a move to Elland Road this summer, but his goal record certainly speaks for itself.

He racked up 30 goals in the league alone, finishing as the top-scorer. Not only that, but when he found the back of the net in a 4-0 Europa League win over German side Borussia Monchengladbach back in September, he became the first player to score for Wolfsberger in a European competition.

Performing well in the Austrian league may understandably raise some eyebrows over whether he could do the business in English football, but given his value of £5.4m as per Transfermarkt, he could well be a far cheaper option for the Whites this summer.